The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday stated that the month of March, 2021 was the third warmest in 121 years in terms of monthly average temperature.

The IMD, in its review for the month, said the observed monthly average maximum, minimum and mean temperature for the country as a whole during March this year are 32.65 degrees Celsius, 19.95 degrees Celsius and 26.30 degrees Celsius, respectively, against the normal 31.24 degrees Celsius, 18.87 degrees Celsius and 25.06 degrees Celsius based on the climatology period 1981-2010.

"The all India average monthly maximum temperature during March 2021 with 32.65 degrees Celsius is the warmest in the last 11 years, and third warmest in the last 121 years with 2010 and 2004 as the ever warmest and second warmest month with 33.09 degrees Celsius and 32.82 degrees Celsius, respectively," the IMD said.

Several parts of the country had recorded temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius in March.

On March 29, Delhi reeled under a "severe heatwave" on the day of Holi, as the maximum temperature shot up to 40.1 degrees Celsius, making it the hottest day in March in 76 years, IMD had said.

"It is the hottest day in March since March 31, 1945, when the national capital recorded a maximum of 40.5 degrees Celsius."

However, the weather forecasting agency also added that the hilly areas of north India and the plains are likely to receive widespread rainfall from April 5-9.

It said heatwave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over southwest Rajasthan during the next 24 hours, over east Rajasthan during the next two days, over Maharashtra's Vidarbha during the next three days and over Madhya Pradesh during April 7-9.

It said a fresh western disturbance is very likely to affect western the Himalayan region from April 6.





