Rubio Phones Jaishankar, pushes India-Pakistan de-escalation plan; MEA asserts, ‘our approach is responsible’

Marco Rubio dials Jaishankar, says ‘India, Pakistan need to identify methods to de-escalate’ conflict; MEA say, out approach has always been responsible

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged India and Pakistan to restore direct lines of communication to "avoid miscalculation" in their growing conflict, the State Department said early Saturday. The statement came as tensions soared significantly, with Pakistan claiming that its three airbases were targeted by Indian missiles and drones early Saturday.

Rubio on Saturday spoke with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and emphasised that both sides need to identify methods to de-escalate and re-establish direct communication to avoid miscalculation. He further proposed US support in facilitating productive discussions to avert future disputes.

Following the meeting, Jaishankar posted, “Had a conversation with Marco Rubio this morning. India’s approach has always been measured and responsible and remains so.”

As per the US department of state, Rubio also spoke to Pakistani army chief Asim Muniroffering assistance in de-escalating rising tensions between the neighbours.

Saudi says making efforts to de-escalate tensions through dialogue and diplomatic channels Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia early Saturday said it was making efforts to de-escalate tensions between India and Pakistan, end current military confrontations, and promote the resolution of all disputes through dialogue and diplomatic channels.

In a brief statement, the Foreign Ministry said that upon the directives of the Saudi leadership, Al-Jubeir visited India and Pakistan on May 8 and 9 as part of the Kingdom's "ongoing efforts to de-escalate tensions, end current military confrontations, and promote the resolution of all disputes through dialogue and diplomatic channels".

Tensions between the two neighbours increased after the Indian armed forces on Wednesday conducted precision strikes targeting terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack that had cross-border linkages.

Pakistan launched a fresh wave of drone attacks targeting 26 locations in India -- from Jammu and Kashmir to Gujarat -- for the second night on Friday, with the defence ministry saying the enemy's attempts to hit vital installations, including airports and air bases, were successfully thwarted.