Andhra Pradesh CID registers FIRs against Margadarsi for irregularities

The Andhra Pradesh Police CID has initiated legal action against Margadarsi Chit Funds Pvt Ltd (MCFPL), filing three FIRs over alleged irregularities, including the use of ghost subscribers to siphon off legitimate subscribers' money, according to a police official on August 20. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

N Sanjay, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) for the CID, has accused Margadarsi of running chit memberships without the knowledge of certain individuals, resorting to impersonation of ordinary citizens (ghost subscribers), and misappropriating funds in the process.

Addressing a press conference at the Andhra Pradesh police headquarters in Mangalagiri, Sanjay said, "Large number of subscribers are turning up with complaints of non-payment of chit money and undue harassment for sureties which necessitated booking FIRs." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the past three days, the Registration and Stamps Department conducted raids on 37 Margadarsi branches across the state, resulting in the filing of FIRs in Anakapalli, Chirala, and Rajamahendravaram.

The cases against Margadarsi include various Indian Penal Code sections, such as 409 (Criminal breach of trust by a public servant), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 468 (Forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471 (Using a forged document as genuine), 477–A (Falsification of accounts), 120B (Criminal conspiracy), 467 (Forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), in conjunction with Section 34, and Section 5 of the Andhra Pradesh Protection of Depositors of Financial Establishments Act. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

V Ramakrishna, Commissioner and Inspector General of the Registration and Stamps Department, has alleged that Margadarsi enlisted its own employees, including agents and branch managers, to participate in auctions. Based on documents collected from Margadarsi branches, Ramakrishna has claimed that the auction process is is being rigged.

Furthermore, ADGP Sanjay announced that the CID has established a WhatsApp account under the number 9493174065 to facilitate subscribers in filing complaints. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from PTI)