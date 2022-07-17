Margaret Alva, former Governor of Rajasthan, is Opposition’s vice presidential pick1 min read . 04:59 PM IST
The Opposition has picked veteran Congress leader Margaret Alva as its vice presidential pick. Announcing the development, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said on Sunday, “The Opposition candidate for the post of Vice President of India will be Margaret Alva."
Pawar further said that 17 parties are on board for this unanimous decision. “Our collective thinking is Alva will file VP nomination on Tuesday," he added.
The election for the Vice Presidential elections is scheduled to be held on August 6. The nomination process for the same started on July 5 and July 19 is the last date for filing nominations.
On Saturday, Bharatiya Janata Party named Jagdeep Dhankhar, governor of West Bengal state, as its Vice Presidential candidate.
Dhankhar, who is 71, was elected as a lawmaker in 1988 from a constituency in Rajasthan, also his home state, according to information available on West Bengal Raj Bhavan website.
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, who was until recently the only Muslim face in Modi’s cabinet, was reported to be among possible candidates for the Vice President’s role.
The nation’s vice president takes over in the event of the death, resignation or removal of the president and is also chairman of the upper house of parliament, or Rajya Sabha. The president is the supreme commander of India’s armed forces and oversees creation of a government in case of a hung parliament.
