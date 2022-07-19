‘I know it is a difficult battle but in politics, winning and losing is not the issue, the issue is fighting the battle,’ Margaret Alva said on Monday
Margaret Alva, the opposition candidate for the vice presidential poll, is all set to file her nomination for the vice presidential election today on July 19. The opposition candidate for the vice presidential poll on Monday said it will be a "tough election" but asserted that in politics, the issue is about fighting the battle and not winning or losing.
While speaking to reporters after a meeting of the leaders of opposition parties at the residence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, she said, "I was invited to meet all the leaders who are supporting me for the vice president's election. So we have met, I thank all of them for the trust they have reposed in me."
Alva further noted that, "I know it is a difficult battle but in politics, winning and losing is not the issue, the issue is fighting the battle." Alva took to Twitter to share that, “it's a tough election without a doubt, but I'm not afraid to take on the challenge! I sincerely thank the leaders of all the opposition parties who have supported my candidature." Notably, leaders of 17 parties have unanimously decided to pick former Rajasthan governor and Congress veteran Alva as their nominee for the post of Vice President of India.
Margaret Alva is being pitted against the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Jagdeep Dhankar. The (NDA) vice presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar filed his nomination papers before Returning Officer and Secretary General, Lok Sabha in Parliament House on Monday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, and BJP chief JP Nadda were present when Dhankar filed his nomination. It is pertinent to mention that nomination papers may be delivered by a candidate or any one of his proposers or seconders to Secretary General, Lok Sabha, at his office in Parliament House.
Additionally, Margaret Alva on Monday said she will contest against National Democratic Alliance (NDA) contender Jagdeep Dhankhar and will not get scared by anyone. "I know it is a difficult battle, but in politics, winning and losing is not the issue. The issue is fighting the battle. I will fight their (NDA's) campaign (for vice presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar). I am not going to be scared of anyone," Alva said.
