Alva further noted that, "I know it is a difficult battle but in politics, winning and losing is not the issue, the issue is fighting the battle." Alva took to Twitter to share that, “it's a tough election without a doubt, but I'm not afraid to take on the challenge! I sincerely thank the leaders of all the opposition parties who have supported my candidature." Notably, leaders of 17 parties have unanimously decided to pick former Rajasthan governor and Congress veteran Alva as their nominee for the post of Vice President of India.

