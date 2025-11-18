Margashirsha Amavasya 2025: Date, full timings and Amrit Kaal details for the auspicious day

Wednesday, November 19, is the day of Margashirsha Amavasya – the first new moon night after Deepawali, as per Drik Panchang. This day is important as it marks the completion of one full lunar cycle since the festival of lights.

Margshirsha Amavasya timings This year, Margshirsha Amavasya begins at 09:45:09 hours IST and continues till 12:18:22 IST the following day, according to panchang.astrosage.com.

While this day doesn’t fall in the pitru paksh, it is considered an auspicious occasion to make charitable grants for the welfare of our ancestor spirits. The day is also known for being a suitable occasion for the worship of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi.

So, if you missed making donations in the name of your ancestors during the Pitru Paksh, this is the time to correct that mistake.

On the auspicious occasion of Margashirsha Amavasya, the Amrit Kaal’s timings will be 01:05 AM to 02:53 AM, IST. Also, beware of the Rahu Kaal, it will be operational from 12:06 PM to 01:26 PM IST.

Otherwise, the day is well suited to fasting, ruminating on positive thoughts, surrendering yourself to the mercy of the Almighty, and praying. It is one of the most important new moon days of the year. The Deepawali spirit may have disappeared, but the piety of the occasion remains.

Importance of Margashirsha Amavasya This day is also known as Agahan Amavasya. As per panchang.astrosage.com, the best way to worship on this day is to take a bath in a holy river, make offerings of sesame seeds to the water, chant the Gayatri Mantra or the name of Bhagwan Vishnu, and offer arghya to the Sun.

Another favorable religious ceremony that can be organized on the day is Satyanarayan Katha. This story celebrates the greatness of Surya Dev.

FAQs What is Margashirsha Amavasya? It is the first new moon night after Deepawali.

When is Margashirsha Amavasya this year? On November 19.