IPL is the biggest cricket property for Star India, fetching over ₹2,000 crore ad revenue in 2019. It is hoping to cross this revenue figure this year, despite the covid-19 disruption. In an interview with Mint Gautam Thakar, CEO, Star Sports said despite the enormous demand and record-breaking viewership expected, the network has not increased ad slot prices keeping it the same as what was planned for March 2020. IPL typically is scheduled between April and May which has been postponed due to lockdown this year.