Marico chairman bats for domestic production of affordable ventilators

“The three companies are all very unique, and more importantly, they are able to offer their equipment at a fraction of the cost compared with the imported equipment," Mariwala said. “It is a huge saving for the country. Affordability is a crisis when demand is going to increase dramatically. These three parties would play a role in supplying equipment which is reliable, tested and certified. Rural India can’t afford imported ventilators. This (the innovations) has come at the right time because covid-19 is now spreading to rural areas," he added.