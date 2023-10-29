Amid the debate sparked by Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy, backing the long working hours, Marico Group Chairman Harsh Mariwala has shared his views on the X platform.

According to Mariwala, it is an undeniable fact that hard work is the backbone of success but, "It is not about the hours clocked in. It's about the quality and passion one brings to those hours". Mint Explainer: Why Narayana Murthy's call for a 70-hour work week won't fly Mariwala backed the idea of throwing challenges to the youngsters to boost growth and learning. "When an individual sees a path where hard work translates to a promising future, they are naturally inclined to give their best," the Parachute oil-making company's chairman said in a post on Sunday. Also read: Even Narayana Murthy isn't always on point: youth must work smarter, not longer He added that it is pivotal for organisations to cultivate a culture rooted in transparency, trust, and meritocracy which is devoid of gossiping, backbiting, and politicking. "The ultimate objective should be to make work so invigorating and rewarding that the paradigm of work-life balance seamlessly integrates," Mariwala said. Also read: ‘70 hour work week for 3.75 LPA in Bangalore’: Internet reacts on Narayana Murthy's advice Mariwala added, "When young professionals are passionate and see purpose in what they do, the need to 'balance' becomes a harmonious blend of personal and professional fulfillment".

Last week, Infosys co-founder Murthy stirred a little storm on X when he said young people should work 70 hours a week to level up the country's productivity.

In a conversation with former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai in the inaugural episode of 3one4 Capital's podcast 'The Record,' Murthy said that youngsters should put in extra hours at work to compete with leading economies.

"India's work productivity is one of the lowest in the world. Unless we improve our work productivity...we will not be able to compete with those countries that have made tremendous progress," he said, comparing India with China, Japan, and Germany.

"So therefore, my request is that our youngsters must say, 'This is my country. I'd like to work 70 hours a week," he added.

Murthy's remarks were lambasted for apparently promoting an "overwork culture" by some, and praised by a few others for trying to stoke the young ones into action.

Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of Ola Cabs, also posted saying, "Totally agree with Mr Murthy’s views. It's not our moment to work less and entertain ourselves. Rather it's our moment to go all in and build in 1 generation what other countries have built over many generations!"

BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover thinks the people got offended by Murthy's remark because "work is still being measured in ‘hours' rather than ‘outcome'".

Also read: Ashneer Grover says 'junta got offended...' on Narayana Murthy's '70 hours of work week' remark

upGrad founder Ronnie Screwvala also disagreed with Murthy. He wrote, "Boosting productivity isn't just about working longer hours. It's about getting better at what you do - Upskilling, having a positive work environment, and fair pay for the work done. Quality of work done > clocking in more hours".

Also read: India Inc divided as Narayana Murthy calls for 70 hour work week; Bhavish Aggarwal, Ronnie Screwvala weigh in

Sajjan Jindal, chairman and managing director of JSW Group, supported Narayan Murthy's statement. Citing the example of Prime Minister Modi and his father, he argued that the 5-day work week culture is not suitable for India.

He wrote on X, “I wholeheartedly endorse Mr. Narayana Murthy's statement. It's not about burnout, it’s about dedication. We have to make India an economic superpower that we can all be proud of".

MARICO More Information

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!