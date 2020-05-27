Marico foundation gives 1.57 crore in grants to covid-19 solution providers

MUMBAI: Marico chairman Harsh Mariwala’s non-profit Marico Innovation Foundation has provided ₹1.57 crore in grants to three companies that have created innovative and affordable personal protective equipment (PPE), sanitisation chambers, and masks.

The foundation plans to distribute over 3.5 lakh masks, 50,000 PPE kits and 4,500 sterilisation units, manufactured by these firms, over the next two-three months, Mariwala said in a statement. "More importantly we hope to lay the foundation of a strong support system that will continue to mitigate the challenges we stand to face as a nation," he added.

CREA, which received ₹41 lakh from the foundation makes breathable yet hydrophobic PPE kits for medical practitioners, policemen and frontline workers. The PPE kits, the company claims, can be used for up to 12 hours even in the summer heat.

Log 9 Materials Scientific, which won ₹76 lakh, makes oven-like UV disinfection chambers that can sanitise surfaces, masks, gloves and PPE kits within 10 minutes. Each of these microwave-sized compact chambers, with a capacity of 33 litres, can disinfect 40 masks in an hour.

Originally a sanitary pad maker, Saral Design Solutions received ₹4 lakh to manufacture high quality, three-ply surgical masks. The firm can make 80 masks every minute and has produced 10 lakh masks since March.

Mariwala said his team is evaluating applications under the ventilator category, and will look to fund an innovative company in that segment soon.

