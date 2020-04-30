NEW DELHI: Given current concerns surrounding infection and diseases, Marico Limited has forayed into the vegetable and fruit hygiene category with the launch of Veggie Clean which helps disinfect fresh produce.

The company claims that Veggie Clean helps remove germs, bacteria, chemicals, waxes and soil present on the surface of fruits and vegetables--except mushrooms--without leaving any residue, aftertaste or smell.

Veggie Clean will be available across modern retail outlets and e-commerce channels in two SKUs - 200 ml and 400 ml for ₹149 and ₹289 respectively. The company claimed that the solution does not contain any harmful preservative, and is free of soap, chlorine and alcohol.

Consumers can soak and hand rub the fresh produce in the solution made of one capful of Veggie Clean and two litres of water and then rinse the produce in running water two to three times for about 30 seconds.

Speaking on the launch, Koshy George, chief marketing officer, Marico Limited, said, “We are witnessing a definite shift in consumer habits and consumption patterns are increasingly being centred on personal and domestic hygiene. Keeping this in mind, we have launched Veggie Clean made with 100% safe ingredients, an industry-first innovation which will help consumers sanitize their fruits and vegetables by removing impurities that may be present on the surface. With this launch, we hope to fill an existing gap in the hygiene segment."

With increased focus on health and hygiene products, Marico recently entered the hand hygiene segment with the launch of Mediker hand sanitizer in India and hand sanitizer and hand wash in Bangladesh.

