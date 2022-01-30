Marine exports register growth of 35% during Apr-Dec 2021

The overall exports of marine products in the last Financial Year (March, 2020-April, 2021) was $5.96 Billion. With $6.11 billion scaled during the first three-quarters of FY 2021-22, the sector is very likely to exceed the all-time high of $7.02 billion exports achieved in FY 2017-18, despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic since January 2020, adds the release.