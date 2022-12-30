Marion Biotech, maker of toxic cough syrup, loses registration

“We requested Marion Biotech to submit the information on the licensees to whom it supplied the subject drug, importers’ details with name and contact particulars, manufacturing licence copies and product permissions of subject products and also advised them to investigate the reasons for the alleged serious adverse events and update the council with the findings to take necessary further action. The firm was asked to submit its response by the end of business day of 29 December. However, the council is not in receipt of any inputs/reports on the adverse events and hereby states that the membership of Marion Biotech Pvt. Ltd with Pharmexcil is suspended with immediate effect," Udaya Bhaskar, director general of Pharmexcil, said in an interview.