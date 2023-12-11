Marital rape: Man can't be charged if wife Is 18 or above, says Allahabad high court
While acquitting a husband under section 377 of IPC for allegedly committing 'unnatural sex' with his wife, the Allahabad High Court has observed that "protection of a person" from being charged in "marital rape continues in cases where the wife is of 18 years of age or more," news agency PTI reported on Sunday.