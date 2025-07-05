‘Mark my words’: Rahul Gandhi predicts ‘Modi will meekly bow to Trump tariff deadline’

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi hit out at Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday over his remarks on the India-US tariff deal, with a warning. In a stern message, Gandhi said, “Piyush Goyal can beat his chest all he wants, mark my words, Modi will meekly bow to the Trump tariff deadline.”

Gandhi’s remark came in response to Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal’s claim that India would accept the proposed trade deal with the US only when it is in the national interest and fully finalised.

Piyush Goyal told reporters on Friday that a free-trade agreement is only possible when there is mutual benefit.

“It should be a win-win agreement, and only when India's interests are safeguarded - national interest will always be supreme - and keeping that in mind, if there’s a good deal, India is always ready to engage with developed countries," Goyal said on the sidelines of the 16th Toy Biz B2B expo in Delhi.

He said discussions are ongoing with various countries, including the European Union, New Zealand, Oman, the US, Chile, and Peru.

Trump has set a deadline of July 9 to finalise the trade agreement with India

When asked if an interim trade agreement between the two countries is possible by July 9, Goyal was quoted by PTI as saying, "India never does any trade deal based on deadline or time frame. When the deal is done properly, and is completely finalised and is in the country's interest, then we will accept it".

July 9 marks the end of the 90-day suspension period of the US President Donald Trump-announced tariffs imposed on dozens of countries, including India. An additional import duty of 26 percent was announced on Indian goods entering the US.

On March 26, 2025, the US adopted a measure in the form of a tariff increase of 25 per cent ad valorem on imports of passenger vehicles and light trucks, and on certain automobile parts originating in or from India, a communication sent by India to WTO said.