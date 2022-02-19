1 min read.Updated: 19 Feb 2022, 03:46 PM ISTLivemint
Randi Zuckerberg, entrepreneur, spokesperson for Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg's sister, recently released a version of famous singer Adele's song ‘Hello’, but for cryptocurrency enthusiasts.
Randi took to Twitter to post the two minute 20 seconds video with the lyrics altered to celebrate the power of cryptocurrencies and specifically the risky and scam-ridden world of decentralized finance, or DeFi.
A decentralized exchange lets you convert from A to B
Once you pay the
Gas fee
And no single point of failure means you’ve got security
There’s such a difference from Wall Street
And no middleman
Hello, this is DeFi
A way to borrow, sell or buy
Just start by installing some decentralized apps
Like Uniswap, Aave, or Compound perhaps
Hello, this is DeFi
No central bankers need apply
I’m going all in on this groundbreaking space
Don’t need bankers shoving web2 in my face
Anymore …
🎶🎶 Hello - it’s me 🎶🎶 Music video! b/c community should be FUN, crypto should be welcoming not intimidating & why not?!?! @thehugxyz we believe in working hard AND enjoying this crazy amazing moment we’re in. Best way to support creators is to be creators! Apologies Adele 🤣 pic.twitter.com/GHKRCK8J7z