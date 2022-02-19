Randi Zuckerberg, entrepreneur, spokesperson for Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg's sister, recently released a version of famous singer Adele's song ‘Hello’, but for cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

Randi took to Twitter to post the two minute 20 seconds video with the lyrics altered to celebrate the power of cryptocurrencies and specifically the risky and scam-ridden world of decentralized finance, or DeFi.

Zuckerberg, curiously, did not post the video to her Facebook page.

The lyrics go as:

Hello, it’s me

Would you like to learn exchanging cryptocurrency?

We’ll go over everything

Cause you’ve got coins from different blockchains and want to do some trading

Hello, can you hear me?

A decentralized exchange lets you convert from A to B

Once you pay the

Gas fee

And no single point of failure means you’ve got security

There’s such a difference from Wall Street

And no middleman

Hello, this is DeFi

A way to borrow, sell or buy

Just start by installing some decentralized apps

Like Uniswap, Aave, or Compound perhaps

Hello, this is DeFi

No central bankers need apply

I’m going all in on this groundbreaking space

Don’t need bankers shoving web2 in my face

Anymore …

🎶🎶 Hello - it’s me 🎶🎶

Music video! b/c community should be FUN, crypto should be welcoming not intimidating & why not?!?! @thehugxyz we believe in working hard AND enjoying this crazy amazing moment we’re in. Best way to support creators is to be creators! Apologies Adele 🤣 pic.twitter.com/GHKRCK8J7z — randizuckerberg.eth (@randizuckerberg) February 17, 2022

But the reactions that this garnered were mixed.

Is this supposed to make you want to get into crypto?!? https://t.co/kpiIgGQlp6 — Truther Dare (@truther_dare) February 18, 2022

This is hands down the best thing i've seen all week. https://t.co/IDmPcr1NRK — Danielle Petty (@pettycash777) February 18, 2022

