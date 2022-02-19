Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
WATCH | Mark Zuckerberg's sister Randi Zuckerberg drops crypto-themed version of Adele's 'Hello'

WATCH | Mark Zuckerberg's sister Randi Zuckerberg drops crypto-themed version of Adele's ‘Hello’

A file photo of Mark Zuckerberg’s sister Randi Zuckerberg
1 min read . 03:46 PM IST Livemint

Randi took to Twitter to post the two minute 20 seconds video with the lyrics altered to celebrate the power of cryptocurrencies

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Randi Zuckerberg, entrepreneur, spokesperson for Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg's sister, recently released a version of famous singer Adele's song ‘Hello’, but for cryptocurrency enthusiasts. 

Randi took to Twitter to post the two minute 20 seconds video with the lyrics altered to celebrate the power of cryptocurrencies and specifically the risky and scam-ridden world of decentralized finance, or DeFi. 

Zuckerberg, curiously, did not post the video to her Facebook page.

The lyrics go as: 

Hello, it’s me

Would you like to learn exchanging cryptocurrency?

We’ll go over everything

Cause you’ve got coins from different blockchains and want to do some trading

Hello, can you hear me?

A decentralized exchange lets you convert from A to B

Once you pay the

Gas fee

And no single point of failure means you’ve got security

There’s such a difference from Wall Street

And no middleman

Hello, this is DeFi

A way to borrow, sell or buy

Just start by installing some decentralized apps

Like Uniswap, Aave, or Compound perhaps

Hello, this is DeFi

No central bankers need apply

I’m going all in on this groundbreaking space

Don’t need bankers shoving web2 in my face

Anymore …

But the reactions that this garnered were mixed. 

