This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Randi took to Twitter to post the two minute 20 seconds video with the lyrics altered to celebrate the power of cryptocurrencies
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Randi Zuckerberg, entrepreneur, spokesperson for Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg's sister, recently released a version of famous singer Adele's song ‘Hello’, but for cryptocurrency enthusiasts.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Randi Zuckerberg, entrepreneur, spokesperson for Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg's sister, recently released a version of famous singer Adele's song ‘Hello’, but for cryptocurrency enthusiasts.
Randi took to Twitter to post the two minute 20 seconds video with the lyrics altered to celebrate the power of cryptocurrencies and specifically the risky and scam-ridden world of decentralized finance, or DeFi.
Randi took to Twitter to post the two minute 20 seconds video with the lyrics altered to celebrate the power of cryptocurrencies and specifically the risky and scam-ridden world of decentralized finance, or DeFi.