Market outlook for the week, turmoil in Sri Lanka and more: Mint Morning Digest

Market outlook for the week, turmoil in Sri Lanka and more: Mint Morning Digest1 min read . 08:13 AM IST
- Mint Morning Digest: Read top business and latest news updates from India and across the world for 10 July, 2022
Mint Morning Digest
Mint Morning Digest
Company results to dollar index: Top 5 factors that may dictate market this week
Company results to dollar index: Top 5 factors that may dictate market this week
While the stock market has gone up this week, historical data does not support a full-fledged revival in the second half of this year. Sensex, Nifty extends gains for third week aided by banking, FMCG and realty stocks. Read more
While the stock market has gone up this week, historical data does not support a full-fledged revival in the second half of this year. Sensex, Nifty extends gains for third week aided by banking, FMCG and realty stocks. Read more
Video shows suitcases being loaded on Sri Lanka Navy ship as protesters occupy President's home
Video shows suitcases being loaded on Sri Lanka Navy ship as protesters occupy President's home
A video of suitcases being loaded onto a Sri Lanka Navy ship has emerged just as thousands of protesters, demonstrating against the economic meltdown, barged into President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's official residence and office. Read more
A video of suitcases being loaded onto a Sri Lanka Navy ship has emerged just as thousands of protesters, demonstrating against the economic meltdown, barged into President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's official residence and office. Read more
IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai, red warning for Telangana as rain lashes on. Check IMD updates
IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai, red warning for Telangana as rain lashes on. Check IMD updates
With heavy rainfall lashing through Mumbai, the Andheri Subway was waterlogged and severe waterlogging was also recorded in several parts of the metropolitan on Wednesday. Read more
With heavy rainfall lashing through Mumbai, the Andheri Subway was waterlogged and severe waterlogging was also recorded in several parts of the metropolitan on Wednesday. Read more
US inflation to Fed's speech: 5 factors that may dominate gold price this week
US inflation to Fed's speech: 5 factors that may dominate gold price this week
Gold prices witnessed a bumpy ride and slipped to a 10-month low in international markets during the week, only to recover some lost ground towards the end of the week. Read more
Gold prices witnessed a bumpy ride and slipped to a 10-month low in international markets during the week, only to recover some lost ground towards the end of the week. Read more
Man tears out passport pages to hide recent foreign trip from wife, arrested
Man tears out passport pages to hide recent foreign trip from wife, arrested
A 32-year-old man from Pune was arrested for allegedly tearing some pages from his passport in order to hide his recent foreign visit from his wife.He wanted to keep his extra-marital affair under wraps but was apparently unaware that tampering with the passport is an offense, a police official said on Saturday. Read more
A 32-year-old man from Pune was arrested for allegedly tearing some pages from his passport in order to hide his recent foreign visit from his wife.He wanted to keep his extra-marital affair under wraps but was apparently unaware that tampering with the passport is an offense, a police official said on Saturday. Read more