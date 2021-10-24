This week the domestic equity market will be driven by quarterly earnings, according to the analysts. Besides, the market might face volatility this week amid derivatives expiry, they added. Santosh Meena, head (research) at Swastika Investmart, said, "If we talk about the cues for this week then the next batch of earnings season and the October month F&O (futures and options) expiry may cause volatility in the market."

This week, big companies like Tech Mahindra, Ambuja Cement, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Adani Ports, L&T, Bajaj Auto, ITC, Maruti Suzuki, DLF, Indigo and Tata Power will release their quarterly earnings.

She said the market would also react to the earnings of Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank which were announced last week.

Siddhartha Khemka, head (retail research) at Motilal Oswal Financial Services also said that the investors will react to Reliance and ICICI Bank results along with global cues.

On Friday, Reliance Industries Ltd reported a 43% jump in quarterly profit, beating analysts’ estimates, on higher demand for fuels and chemicals. The company's net profit rose to ₹13,680crore in the quarter ended 30 September from ₹9,567 crore in the year earlier.

Whereas private lender ICICI Bank's standalone net profit rose 30% to ₹5,511 crore, which is the highest ever for the lender, in the second quarter ended September 30.

On the other hand, Yesha Shah, head (equity research) at Samco Securities, said the market might face a struggle this week and is likely to stay range-bound.

"The market may struggle to hold its footing this week and is likely to stay range-bound. With the monthly expiry this week, market volatility may linger," Shah added.

"In the week ahead, domestic markets will continue to track Q2 results for further direction. Any, further inconsistency, as seen in recent numbers, can lead to further fall in the short term," Vinod Nair, head (research) at Geojit Financial Services, said.

Last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark declined 484.33 points or 0.79%.

