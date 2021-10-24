Market this week: Corporate earnings, F&O expiry among key events to watch

This week the domestic equity market will be driven by quarterly earnings, according to the analysts. Besides, the market might face volatility this week amid derivatives expiry, they added. Santosh Meena, head (research) at Swastika Investmart, said, "If we talk about the cues for this week then the next batch of earnings season and the October month F&O (futures and options) expiry may cause volatility in the market."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}