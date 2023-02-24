Marketing strategy: Swiggy sending fake ₹2000 note for ‘Farzi’ show promotion
Streamed on February 10 on Amazon Prime Video, Farzi is an eight-part series that also features south star Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Raashi Khanna, Bhuvan Arora, Amol Palekar, and Regina Cassandra.
Swiggy Instamart, known for its unique marketing strategies, has once again set an example of a quirky promotion method by sending out fake ₹2,000 notes to its customers for the advertisement of a new action-thriller titled ‘Farzi’, streaming on Amazon Prime OTT platform.
