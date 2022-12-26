Equity markets in India had a topsy-turvy ride this year with bouts of volatility in the first half that spooked investors. After three straight years of double-digit returns, gains fell to single digits this year. Foreign portfolio investors remained cautious on Fed tightening and have pulled out ₹1.2 trillion from the markets. But domestic institutional investors have offset the exodus of funds. The D-street’s performance may remain flattish in the new year due to the likelihood of a slower economic growth and expensive valuations. Mint captures the various trends that have defined India’s stock markets this year.