Trends that defined India’s stock markets this year1 min read . Updated: 26 Dec 2022, 01:20 AM IST
Foreign portfolio investors remained cautious on Fed tightening and have pulled out ₹1.2 trillion from the markets
Equity markets in India had a topsy-turvy ride this year with bouts of volatility in the first half that spooked investors. After three straight years of double-digit returns, gains fell to single digits this year. Foreign portfolio investors remained cautious on Fed tightening and have pulled out ₹1.2 trillion from the markets. But domestic institutional investors have offset the exodus of funds. The D-street’s performance may remain flattish in the new year due to the likelihood of a slower economic growth and expensive valuations. Mint captures the various trends that have defined India’s stock markets this year.
