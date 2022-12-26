Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Trends that defined India’s stock markets this year

Equity markets in India had a topsy-turvy ride this year with bouts of volatility in the first half that spooked investors. After three straight years of double-digit returns, gains fell to single digits this year. Foreign portfolio investors remained cautious on Fed tightening and have pulled out 1.2 trillion from the markets. But domestic institutional investors have offset the exodus of funds. The D-street’s performance may remain flattish in the new year due to the likelihood of a slower economic growth and expensive valuations. Mint captures the various trends that have defined India’s stock markets this year.

Markets 2022
Markets 2022
