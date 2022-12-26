Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Trends that defined India’s stock markets this year

Trends that defined India’s stock markets this year

1 min read . 01:20 AM ISTNiti Kiran
The D-street’s performance may remain flattish in the new year due to the likelihood of a slower economic growth and expensive valuations

Foreign portfolio investors remained cautious on Fed tightening and have pulled out 1.2 trillion from the markets

Equity markets in India had a topsy-turvy ride this year with bouts of volatility in the first half that spooked investors. After three straight years of double-digit returns, gains fell to single digits this year. Foreign portfolio investors remained cautious on Fed tightening and have pulled out 1.2 trillion from the markets. But domestic institutional investors have offset the exodus of funds. The D-street’s performance may remain flattish in the new year due to the likelihood of a slower economic growth and expensive valuations. Mint captures the various trends that have defined India’s stock markets this year.

View Full Image
Markets 2022
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Markets 2022
Click on the image to enlarge
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Niti Kiran

Niti Kiran is a data journalist who really likes data. With over 10 years of experience in corporate and market research, she has an eye for detail. Data research is Niti's forte and constantly fascinates her.
