Markets likely to be firm on vaccine optimism; Axis Bank, HUL shares in focus

MUMBAI: The markets are likely to be firm on Tuesday after global indices rose on reports of the anti-coronavirus vaccine being developed by Oxford University-AstraZeneca showing positive results. Trends in SGX Nifty suggest a positive opening of Indian benchmark indices.

On Monday, the Nifty closed at 11,022.20, up 120.50 or 1.1% and the BSE Sensex was at 37,418.99, up 398.85 points or 1.08%.

European Union leaders appeared to near an agreement on Monday on a 750-billion-euro stimulus plan for regional economies hard-hit by the pandemic.

Also supporting sentiment were hopes for another round of US economic stimulus after congressional Republicans announced plans to seek another $1 trillion in coronavirus economic relief.

IndiGo has hired Citigroup Global Markets and Bank of America (BofA) to advise on its proposed qualified institutional placement (QIP). The final size of the offering estimated at ₹3,000 crore- ₹6,000 crore will depend on the allotment price of the shares, according to a Mint report. The domestic airline will lay off a tenth of its staff or about 2,700 people, to survive the disruptions caused by covid-19 pandemic, the chief executive of the airline Ronojoy Dutta said in a statement on Monday.

Jubilant Life Sciences on Monday said it has received the drug regulator's approval for generic version of antiviral drug remdesivir 100 mg/vial for restricted emergency use in India for treatment of severe covid-19.

IL&FS board set a new resolution timeline and said it will be able to resolve ₹50,590 crore of outstanding debt by March 2021 and a further ₹6,650 crore in FY22. The expected resolution proceeds total ₹57,240 crore, amounting to 57% of debt outstanding.

The second tranche of Bharat Bond ETF (exchange traded fund) collected ₹10,992 crore. The ETF was launched on July 14 and closed on July 17 with a base issue size of ₹3,000 crore, a green-shoe option of ₹12,000 crore, taking the total size to ₹15,000 crore.

Major companies which will declare their June quarter numbers are Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Life Insurance Company, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, and SBI Life Insurance Company.

Meanwhile the euro was up 0.16%, at $1.1444, while the yen gained 0.27%, to $107.2800.

However, worries about the pandemic's economic and human toll pushed gold prices to their highest level since September 2011 on Monday.

Oil prices were little changed on Monday. Brent crude settled up 14 cents, or 0.3%, at $43.28 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) CLc1 rose 22 cents, 0.5%, to $40.81.

(Reuters contributed to the story)

