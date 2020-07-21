Markets likely to be firm on vaccine optimism; Axis Bank, HUL shares in focus

IndiGo has hired Citigroup Global Markets and Bank of America (BofA) to advise on its proposed qualified institutional placement (QIP). The final size of the offering estimated at ₹3,000 crore- ₹6,000 crore will depend on the allotment price of the shares, according to a Mint report. The domestic airline will lay off a tenth of its staff or about 2,700 people, to survive the disruptions caused by covid-19 pandemic, the chief executive of the airline Ronojoy Dutta said in a statement on Monday.