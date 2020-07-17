Markets likely to be firm; Yes Bank, aviation stocks in focus

MUMBAI: Indian markets are likely to be firm on Friday. The SGX Nifty suggests a positive opening of Indian benchmark indices. On Thursday, the BSE Sensex ended at 36,471.68, up 419.87 points or 1.2% and the Nifty closed at 10,739.95 up 121.75 points or 1.1%.

Asian markets were mostly higher on Friday, shrugging off an overnight fall in US stocks as the US prepares to debate fresh economic stimulus to see the country through its coronavirus outbreak.

Complicating matters is an increasingly tense relationship between the United States and China.

The ₹15,000 crore follow-on public offer (FPO) of Yes Bank was subscribed 53% on the second day of the public offer. The issue will close for subscription today.

Aviation stocks will be in focus today as international flights start operation to the US from today. India has established individual bilateral 'air bubbles' with France, Germany and the US that will allow airlines of each country in the pact to operate international flights, the civil aviation ministry said Thursday.

L&T Finance Holdings Ltd on Thursday said that its consolidated net profit for the quarter ending 30 June fell 73% to ₹148 crore, largely on incremental provisions taken by the lender to strengthen its balance sheet against the effects of the covid-19 pandemic.

Major companies which will declare their June quarter earnings today are Britannia Industries, HCL Technologies, ICICI Lombard General Insurance and Coffee Day Enterprises.

Meanwhile, treasury yields fell and gold eased, though gold futures contracts remained above $1,800 an ounce. The 10-year Treasury note fell 1.2 basis points.

With stocks declining, the safe-haven US dollar rose modestly in a broader risk-off move. The US dollar index, which measures the currency against a basket of six rivals, was last up 0.31%

The Australian dollar rose 0.04% versus the greenback at $0.697.

Oil prices fell 1% on Thursday after OPEC+ agreed to ease record supply curbs and new infections of the novel coronavirus surged in the US. Brent fell 42 cents, or 1%, to settle at $43.37 a barrel.

(Reuters contributed to the story)

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via