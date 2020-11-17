Markets may be shut in parts of Delhi as covid cases spike

NEW DELHI : With the national capital seeing a third wave of covid-19 cases, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led Delhi government has written to the Lieutenant Governor (LG) for permission to shut markets where social distancing norms are not being followed. The government has also written to the LG to reduce the total number of people allowed to be present at weddings from 200 to 50.

The decision comes days after Union home minister Amit Shah held a meeting over the rising number of covid-19 cases in the national capital. Delhi is facing a third wave of cases. Over the last week, Delhi saw the highest number of cases since the pandemic began with over 8500 cases. On Monday, Delhi saw 99 deaths due to the disease.

“Delhi is facing a spike in number of covid-19 cases. We have taken key decisions to control this. The central government guidelines had allowed 200 people at weddings. We have decided to roll back that order and allow 50 people at weddings. We have written to the LG for permission on this and hope his approval comes soon," Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said while addressing a digital press conference.

“The central government guidelines say that a state government wants to impose a lockdown at a local level they will need permission from the central government. We have sent a general proposal to impose lockdown in markets for a few days where social distancing guidelines are not being followed," he said.

The home ministry on Sunday had announced a series of steps to tackle the rising number of cases which include increasing the number of daily tests to 1 lakh and also adding 750 ICU beds.

“Every government is working to control covid-19. I want to thank the central government for increasing the number of hospital beds. The number of ICU beds was reducing but the central government has stepped in to help," he added.

Delhi has 4.90 lakh cases of covid-19 with approximately 40,000 active cases. There have been 7713 deaths due to the disease and 4.41 lakh people have recovered from the disease.

