Markets seen rangebound, Asian shares mixed, Reliance, Bharti Infratel in focus

MUMBAI: Indian equities are likely to be rangebound on Wednesday while trends in SGX Nifty indicate a gap down opening of benchmark indices. On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex ended 519.11 points higher at 35,430.43. The Nifty50 clsed 159.80 points up at 10,471.

Asian stocks were mixed on Wednesday, as a spike in new coronavirus infections weighed on sentiment, although US assurances that the China trade deal was intact and upbeat economic data provided some reasons for optimism.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.5% higher, the S&P 500 gained 0.43% and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.74%. However, the three major indexes pared gains from highs of more than 1% earlier in the session on Tuesday.

Green shoots of revival have emerged with the gradual opening up of the economy, the finance ministry said on Tuesday, with fuel and electricity consumption, mobility and retail financial transactions seeing an uptick.

Investors will be looking out for news from Bharti Infratel as the company's board sits one more time to consider approving the much-delayed merger with Indus Tower.

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani on Tuesday said they are now working to complete contours of a $15-billion deal with Saudi Aramco.

Blackstone, the world’s largest alternative assets manager, aims to sell Embassy Office Parks REIT units worth $257 million through a block trade, according to a Mint report.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday booked Venugopal Dhoot, Chairman of Videocon Industries Ltd, on charges of alleged corruption in financing acquisition of assets in Mozambique in Africa, said an official of CBI.

India on Tuesday slapped definitive anti-dumping duty on certain steel products imported from China, South Korea and Vietnam after a probe found that these items caused injury to domestic producers.

Canara Bank, Gail (India), India Cements, Indoco Remedies, Indian Oil Corporation, Prestige Estate Projects, United Breweries among others will announce March quarter results today.

Meanwhile, euro jumped to one week highs after positive economic data on Tuesday, and other high-risk currencies strengthened. The dollar index fell 0.228%, with the euro up 0.01% to $1.1307.

Oil prices pulled back after hitting their highest since early March, on expectations that US inventories will hit a record high for a third week in a row.

US crude recently fell 0.89% to $40.01 per barrel and Brent was flat on the day.

Coronavirus cases in the U.S. surged 25% in the week ended June 21 compared from the week before, according to a Reuters analysis. US states including Texas and Arizona set records in their outbreaks. The European Union is prepared to bar US travellers because of the surge of cases in the country, putting it in the same category as Brazil and Russia, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.

Remarks from US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin helped boost the mood on Wall Street. He said the next US stimulus bill will focus on getting people back to work quickly and that he would consider a further delay of the tax filing deadline.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.90%.

(Reuters contributed to the story)

