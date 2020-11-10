Markets set to touch new highs as hope of Pfizeer covid shot fuels global rally

Mumbai: Indian stock indices are expected to make record highs for the second consecutive day after hopes of a covid vaccine by Pfizer fuelled a surge in global equities Tuesday. Trends in SGX Nifty suggest a strong opening of Indian benchmark indices.

There could be bouts of volatility in Indian equities as counting of votes has started in the high-stakes Bihar assembly elections to the 243-member house, with a coalition led by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav projected to have an edge over chief minister Nitish Kumar.

On Monday, markets hit new highs as the BSE Sensex ended at 42,597.43, up 704.37 points or 1.68%. The Nifty closed at 12,461.05, up 197.50 points or 1.61%.

Asian share markets mostly shot higher on Tuesday driven by regional airline, tourism and travel stocks as global investors applauded progress in the development of a coronavirus vaccine which lifted confidence in a world economic recovery.

Pfizer Inc said its covid-19 vaccine, developed with German partner BioNTech SE, was more than 90% effective in preventing infection, marking the first successful results from a large-scale clinical trial. The vaccine news sparked renewed optimism in equities around the world but oil prices slipped in Asian trade after posting the biggest one-day percentage gain in five months.

Shares of companies like those of telecom and bandwidth providers including Bharti Airtel and Tata Communications, which have benefited immensely from shift to work-from-home, could come under pressure. Shares of hotel companies and airline stocks, which have not fully participated in the recent rally, could see a good jump

Early Tuesday, Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga instructed his cabinet to design a fresh stimulus package to help revive the nation's flagging economy to offset the ongoing effects of coronavirus.

The stronger performance on Asian markets followed the positive lead overnight from the United States and Europe. Pfizer's announcement jolted European shares to an eight-month high, building on expectations of more stable trade policies following the US election.

While stocks have also rallied on the assumption that Democrat Joe Biden would be the next US President, top Republicans in US Congress on Monday did not acknowledge Biden as president-elect, raising concerns about a rough transition of power.

Major companies which will announce September quarter results today are Bata India, Future Consumer, GAIL, Hindalco, Motherson Sumi, Tata Power, Teamlease and V-Mart Retail.

Amazon.com Inc., which is fighting to block Future Group from selling its assets to Reliance Industries Ltd, has accused the Kishore Biyani-led Future Retail Ltd (FRL) of hiding key facts from shareholders while pursuing the transaction.

Prestige Group has signed a term sheet with global asset manager Blackstone Group Lp to sell five office parks, nine shopping malls, two hotels and four under-construction office complexes totalling 21 million sq ft, the Bengaluru-based developer said in a stock exchange filing.

The Australian dollar fell 0.18% versus the greenback at $0.7272. The yen strengthened 0.3% to 105.03 per dollar, while sterling was last trading at $1.3174, up 0.09% on the day.

The vaccine news also sent long-dated US Treasury yields sky-rocketing in their biggest one-day jump since March. The yield curve, an indication of risk appetite, hit its steepest level since March.

Bonds had their biggest selloff since recoiling from March peaks. The yield on benchmark 10-year U.S. government debt, which rises when prices fall, jumped 10.3 basis points on Monday and held above 0.9% on Tuesday at 0.9099%

The CBOE Market Volatility index , a barometer of investor anxiety, hit its lowest closing level since late August.

Oil prices surged, posting their biggest daily percentage gain in more than five months as the vaccine news and an OPEC output deal fueled optimism about rebounding demand..

However, in Asian trade some of the momentum fell away.

Light crude oil CLc1 fell by 1.49% during the Asian session to $39.69 a barrel while brent crude LCOc1 slipped 1.25%.

Spot gold added 0.32% to $1,867.6 an ounce.

