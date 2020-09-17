Markets slip nearly 1% as Fed disappoints investors worldwide

US Federal Reserve held interest rates near zero and signalled it would stay there for at least three years, vowing to delay tightening until the US gets back to maximum employment and 2% inflation. The US central bank “expects to maintain an accommodative stance" until those outcomes are achieved, it said in a statement Wednesday night following a two-day meeting that beefed up its description of future policy. The fresh guidance is the Fed’s first step in an evolving communication strategy, after it unveiled a new long-term policy framework last month to allow inflation to overshoot its 2% target after periods of under-performance.