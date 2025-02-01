Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri has commented on the stampede at Mahakumbh 2025 that killed 30 people. His comment on “Marna sabko hai” has started an online debate.

“I have some communist friends who have asked my opinion on this. I said, ‘People die every day due to lack of medicines, poor healthcare and heart attacks. The stampede incident is definitely condemnable and quite strange,” the Peethadheeshwar of Bageshwar Dham said on the Kumbh stampede.

“But, let me tell you, this is Mahaprayag. Everyone will die. death is inevitable for everyone. if someone dies on the banks of the Ganges, they attain salvation,” the viral religious preacher said while his audience clapped hard.

“Nobody died. Yes, their untimely departure saddens me. But, everyone has to depart. For sure, some will depart after 20 years, and some after 30 years. I’ll depart. You’ll depart. But, it was not death for them. To be honest, they have attained Moksha,” he added.

On January 30, Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri spoke to ANI and said that he had earlier warned about such incidents so that people would not get a chance to make fun of Sanatan Dharma.

“People should not do politics over dead bodies…if Sanatan is mocked, India will be made fun of. In that case, India will never be able to become Vishwaguru,” he said on the Kumbh stampede.

Later, on January 31, he called the stampede a “planned conspiracy”. Even though the large crowd was a reason, it was also a conspiracy to malign Hindutva, he told IANS.

Social media reaction Social media users are not impressed with the religious leader’s views.

“That’s the reason education is so important compared to visiting gods or gurus like this. Had it been him or his own family, his reaction would have been different,” wrote one user.

“Is he validating a stampede?” wondered one user while another commented, “I am cheering for baba ji to try Ganga kinare wala moksh.”