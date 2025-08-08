Marriage horror! UP woman in affair with husband's cousin, conspires his murder; arrested

A 28-year-old man was allegedly stabbed and shot in Uttar Pradesh, in what authorities believe was a plot orchestrated by his wife and her lover, who is also his cousin.

According to a report by NDTV, four men on two bikes blocked Shahnawaz's motorcycle. Shahnawaz was on his way to his brother-in-law’s wedding, riding his bike with his wife, Maifreen. They assaulted him with sticks, stabbed him multiple times, and one of them shot him at point-blank range. The attackers fled the scene after the murder.

Shahnawaz was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors confirmed his death. He had suffered three deep stab wounds to his hand, chest, and neck, the report stated, citing officials.

Three people, including the wife and the man she was in a relationship with, were arrested for the murder on Thursday night, officials said.

Initially, Shahnawaz’s family suspected a robbery, as his motorcycle and a garland of cash worth ₹1.5 lakh, which he was carrying for the groom, were missing.

However, in the investigation, claims were dismissed when the police located his bike nearby.

Police said they initially filed a case based on the allegation of the woman, Mafreen, that some robbers killed her husband, Shahnawaz, on Khurgan road. Superintendent of Police Ram Sevak Gautam on Friday told reporters that Shahnawaz's cousin, Tasawer (25), his friend Shoaib (22) and Mafreen (26) were found involved in the murder.

During interrogation, police found that Mafreen was in a relationship with Tasawer and that Shahnawaz opposed it.

In her complaint to the police, Mafreen alleged that some miscreants stabbed her husband to death on Khugan Road on Thursday.

Police added that the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem.