J&K govt to restore 8th century Martand Sun temple in Anantnag. All you need to know
A high-level meeting of government officials will take decision on the restoration of Martand Sun temple in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag
The 8th-century Martand Sun Temple in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag which was destroyed centuries ago, will finally be restored for devotees and visitors. A high-level meeting of government officials, set to take place on Monday, will make a final decision on the protection of the temple.