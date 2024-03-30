A high-level meeting of government officials will take decision on the restoration of Martand Sun temple in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag

The 8th-century Martand Sun Temple in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag which was destroyed centuries ago, will finally be restored for devotees and visitors. A high-level meeting of government officials, set to take place on Monday, will make a final decision on the protection of the temple.

According to the official notice informing about the meeting, the officials will also discuss the installation of the statue of Emperor Lalitaditya Muktapida on the premises of Martand Sun Temple.

“Principal Secretary to the Government, Department of Culture shall take a meeting to discuss the matter regarding protection/conservation/restoration of the ancient temples in Kashmir with the installation of the statue of Emperor Lalitaditya Muktapida in the premises of Martand Sun Temple situated at Anantnag, in his office chamber (Room No 2/40) Civil Secretariat, Jammu on 01.04.2024 at 2:30 pm," Hindustan Times quoted the notification issued by Jammu and Kashmir government.

About Martand Temple in Jammu and Kashmir The grand temple was built in the 8th century king Lalitaditya Muktapada stands tall as the oldest Sun temple in India. The ASI-protected monument is a symbol of invaluable ancient spiritual heritage. The 1200-year-old grand temple was believed to be destroyed on the orders of Sultan Sikandar Shah Miri. King Lalitaditya was from the Karkota dynasty that ruled Kashmir in the seventh century. The epic Rajatarangini, revolving around the history of Jammu Kashmir also found mention of the Karkota dynasty.

Kalash from Ayodhya was installed at the Ram Temple on the Sun Temple premises In January, a ‘Kalash’ from Ayodhya was installed at the Ram Temple on the premises of the famous Sun Temple in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, before Ram Temple consecration ceremony. The ‘Kalash’ was installed by the local people in the presence of devotees from UP and Tamil Nadu.

The high-level meeting has been taking place nearly a month after J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha visited the Martund Sun temple and offered prayers. He also took part in the Mahayagya organised by Shri Martand Tirath Trust.

