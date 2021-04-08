Martial arts film ‘Mortal Kombat’ to release in India on 23 April

The Simon McQuoid directed film is based on the video game franchise of the same name created by Ed Boon and John Tobias, serving as a reboot to the Mortal Kombat film series. The film stars Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Tadanobu Asano, Mehcad Brooks, Ludi Lin, Chin Han, Joe Taslim, and Hiroyuki Sanada in lead roles.

During the pandemic, the first movie titles to hit the big screen in India were from Hollywood. These were Christopher Nolan’s Tenet and superhero film Wonder Woman 1984 with box office collections of ₹12.43 crore and ₹15.54 crore respectively. Hollywood is getting ready for an eventful summer of 2021 in India with a slate of big releases such as the new James Bond film No Time to Die, Disney’s spy thriller Black Widow, the latest instalment of the Fast and Furious franchise, F9 and Tom Cruise-starrer Top Gun: Maverick even as several Bollywood films revise dates owing to rising covid cases.

India is a small but important market for Hollywood and it is important that they build on the success of Tenet and Wonder Woman that enjoyed the first-mover advantage given the absence of new local films, film trade and exhibition experts say.

Traditionally, big-scale Hollywood films could notch up a screen count of 1,500-2,000 in India, but given the space left over by Bollywood, it would not be surprising if they manage higher showcasing. The release of Tenet and Wonder Woman 1984 are clear signs of Hollywood’s intention to look at theatrical showcasing, they add.

Recent curbs and rising cases in states like Maharashtra have led to a bunch of Bollywood filmmakers postponing their movies. Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi and Yash Raj Films’ Bunty Aur Babli 2 are among the titles that have been pushed for now.

