Martial arts film ‘Mortal Kombat’ to release in India on 23 April

During the pandemic, the first movie titles to hit the big screen in India were from Hollywood. These were Christopher Nolan’s Tenet and superhero film Wonder Woman 1984 with box office collections of ₹12.43 crore and ₹15.54 crore respectively. Hollywood is getting ready for an eventful summer of 2021 in India with a slate of big releases such as the new James Bond film No Time to Die, Disney’s spy thriller Black Widow, the latest instalment of the Fast and Furious franchise, F9 and Tom Cruise-starrer Top Gun: Maverick even as several Bollywood films revise dates owing to rising covid cases.