Martyrs' Day: Nation pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on 74th death anniversary

Just as the country observed the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi today, paying their tributes on Martyrs’ Day in memory of freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for India’s independence.

Top political leaders in the country, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and others paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in New Delhi.

Delhi | President Ram Nath Kovind lays a wreath at Rajghat as the nation observes the death anniversary of #MahatmaGandhi pic.twitter.com/9XVB1ZuArf — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2022

India is observing the 74th death anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, popularly known as Mahatma Gandhi, who was assassinated by Nathuram Godse on January 30, 1948, at Birla House in New Delhi.

Paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 74th death anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that it is a collective endeavour to further popularise the noble ideals of the father of the nation.

Remembering Bapu on his Punya Tithi. It is our collective endeavour to further popularise his noble ideals.



Today, on Martyrs’ Day, paying homage to all the greats who courageously safeguarded our nation. Their service and bravery will always be remembered. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 30, 2022

Godse, a member of Hindu Mahasabha, fired three bullets in Gandhi’s chest as he made his way to a prayer meeting. Godse was also a member of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh but his affiliation to the organisation at the time of assassination is contested.

Chennai | Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and CM MK Stalin pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi as the nation observes his death anniversary today pic.twitter.com/Vnr0cmf2Y8 — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2022

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday unveiled the mural of Mahatma Gandhi at the Sabarmati Riverfront, Ahmedabad on the 74th death anniversary of the father of the nation.

To commemorate the 74th Martyrs' Day, in the 75th year of independence, Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has installed a grand wall mural of Mahatma Gandhi made of clay Kulhads at the iconic Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat | Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveils the mural of Mahatma Gandhi at the Sabarmati Riverfront, Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/etSDIAtbbs — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2022

The wall mural is made of 2,975 clay Kulhads that have been made by 75 trained potters from across the country, at Ahmedabad

Shah, dedicated Mahatma Gandhi's Mural to the nation today, in the august presence of Minister of MSME, Narayan Rane, Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel, Minister of State for MSME, Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, Chairman KVIC, Vinai Kumar Saxena and other dignitaries.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.