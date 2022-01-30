Martyrs' Day: Nation pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on 74th death anniversary

Godse, a member of Hindu Mahasabha, fired three bullets in Gandhi’s chest as he made his way to a prayer meeting. Godse was also a member of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh but his affiliation to the organisation at the time of assassination is contested.
Chennai | Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and CM MK Stalin pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi as the nation observes his death anniversary today pic.twitter.com/Vnr0cmf2Y8
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday unveiled the mural of Mahatma Gandhi at the Sabarmati Riverfront, Ahmedabad on the 74th death anniversary of the father of the nation.
To commemorate the 74th Martyrs' Day, in the 75th year of independence, Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has installed a grand wall mural of Mahatma Gandhi made of clay Kulhads at the iconic Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad.
Gujarat | Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveils the mural of Mahatma Gandhi at the Sabarmati Riverfront, Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/etSDIAtbbs
The wall mural is made of 2,975 clay Kulhads that have been made by 75 trained potters from across the country, at Ahmedabad
Shah, dedicated Mahatma Gandhi's Mural to the nation today, in the august presence of Minister of MSME, Narayan Rane, Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel, Minister of State for MSME, Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, Chairman KVIC, Vinai Kumar Saxena and other dignitaries.
