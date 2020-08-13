Maruti aims to increase volumes in mid-size SUVs

New Delhi: To boost profitability amid the covid-19 disruption, India’s largest car maker, Maruti Suzuki aims to increase its market share in the lucrative sport utility vehicle segment by repositioning its crossover vehicle, S-Cross, as a mid-size SUV and aggressively pushing the petrol variant of entry level SUV Vitara Brezza.

Sport utility vehicle segment has been the fastest growing in the domestic market with a compounded annual general growth (CAGR) of 13% over the last five years. Consequently, the share of such vehicles as part of the overall passenger vehicle sales has grown to almost 28-29% at the end of FY20 from 13-14% in FY18.

Within the sport utility vehicle segment, the entry and mid-size sub-segments has proven to be the most lucrative due to increasing demand from urban customers. However, due to lack of products in these segments, Maruti has been a laggard and has not been able to compete with the likes of Hyundai’s Creta, Kia Motors’ Seltos and Renault Duster.

Despite the current economic slowdown all three vehicles together command wholesales in the range of 15,000-20,000 units in a month. Increased competition in the entry level SUV with the advent of Hyundai’s Venue and imminent entry of Kia’s Sonet, Toyota’s Urban Cruiser and Nissan’s Magnite will likely put further pressure on Maruti’s volumes in this important segment.

According to Shashank Srivastava, the new S-Cross will fill the need for a powerful mid-size SUV with a petrol engine and the company is hopeful that it will draw better volumes than the previous version of the vehicle which used to draw around 3,000-3,500 units per month.

“If you look at the B (SUV) segment then our market share is around 24-25% compared to 66% in hatches, more than 50% in sedans and more than 90% in C (Vans) segment. So, it is in this category our share is less than 50%. We would look at improving our share in this segment," added Srivastava.

Bigger vehicles like SUVs are considered lucrative as well if supported by economies of scale, as they command higher margins than hatchbacks and entry level sedans, which is more than 60% of Maruti’s overall volumes. Hence, more and more companies are focusing on the SUV segment to drive profitability as volumes in other segments have been on a decline in the last year and half.

Some analysts are concerned about strain in Maruti’s market share in the segment, considered the main volume driver in the recent years, due to lack of products and increased competition from Hyundai, its sister concern Kia Motors and others.

After the launch of the new Creta, South Korean carmaker Hyundai has eclipsed Maruti to the position of the biggest SUV maker in the domestic market in the May to July period.

“We believe Maruti (MSIL) faces headwinds in maintaining its market share as customer preference continues to rotate towards utility vehicles (no visible downtrading in sales) amidst rising competition. Given high expectations, we worry about the sustenance of current stratospheric valuations," said analysts of ICICI securities in a report

“Reason they (analysts) say is because market share being less than 50% in the mid size SUV. We are also the market leader in the entry level SUVs. Its here in the mid-SUV, that becomes a challenge. In the entry level SUVs, last year Venue was launched and now we will have the Sonnet there from Kia but Brezza even today is the market leader in the segment even in the last three to four months," added Srivastava.

He added that the company’s profitability would improve once capacity utilization goes back to normal level on the back of demand recovery in the market.

Maruti reported an unprecedented net loss of ₹249.9 crore and 79.2% year-on-year decline in net sales to ₹4106.5 crore for the June quarter, as a result of significant decline in vehicle sales due to covid-19 related disruptions.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated