Maruti aims to increase volumes in mid-size SUVs

“Reason they (analysts) say is because market share being less than 50% in the mid size SUV. We are also the market leader in the entry level SUVs. Its here in the mid-SUV, that becomes a challenge. In the entry level SUVs, last year Venue was launched and now we will have the Sonnet there from Kia but Brezza even today is the market leader in the segment even in the last three to four months," added Srivastava.