Maruti bets small cars will gain from SUV ride2 min read 14 Sep 2023, 11:28 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India is urging dealers to stock up on hatchbacks as it anticipates a positive impact from its expanding SUV portfolio.
New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, which dominates India’s small car segment, is urging dealers to stock up on hatchbacks, as the country’s largest carmaker anticipates a positive impact from its expanding sport utility vehicles (SUVs) portfolio.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message