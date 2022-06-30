Maruti launches new Brezza compact SUV in India. Price, variants, other details

Maruti Suzuki Brezza: The new Brezza, will come with features such as an electric sunroof along with an array of sophisticated new-age tech, comfort, convenience and connected features, the company said in a statement
The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday announced the price of the upcoming new version of its compact sub-4 meter SUV Brezza.
The new Brezza, will come with features such as an electric sunroof along with an array of sophisticated new-age tech, comfort, convenience and connected features, the company said in a statement.
Colours of Brezza
The all-new Brezza will be available in 6 single tone color options. To further complement the exterior dynamic design, All New Brezza will also be available in 3 trendy dual-tone colours.
Sizzling Red with Midnight Black roof, Brave Khakhi with Arctic White roof and Splendid Silver with midnight Black roof further enhance the sleek and sportier look of All New Hot and Techy Brezza.
Price of Brezza:
The all new Brezza will be available from ₹7, 99, 000(Lxi Variant) and will go up to ₹13, 96,000 for the - Zxi+ Dual Tone variant (Advanced 6-speed Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters) for the Ex Showroom, New Delhi.
It will also have a next-generation powertrain with 6-speed automatic transmission option, it added without disclosing details. According to the Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO Maruti Suzuki the development of the all-new 2022 Brezza costed around ₹760 crore.
The new Brezza offers a host of comfort and convenience features such as Colored Multi-information display screen, Auto headlamps with follow me home and lead me to vehicle function, Rear AC vents, Cooled glovebox, Rear fast-charging USB ports (A & C type), toggle control auto AC panel and Paddle shifter controls with automatic transmission.
The Brezza will come with 6 airbags** (front, side and curtain). ** 6 airbags available in ZXI+ variants only. Dual airbags standard across variants.
• Electronic Stability Program (ESP) with Hill Hold Assist as standard across all variants and also 20+ safety features like reverse parking sensors, high-speed alert system, ISOFIX child seat restraint system, etc.
The new Brezza will come with all-new dual-LED Projector headlamps with Crystal block DRLs, and unique rear signature LED Tail lamps and with stylish new branding. The SUV will also come up with all-new precision-cut alloy wheels with bold geometric design
It will aslo have a signature fascia with gunmetal finish front grille having stylish chrome accent and a colour-coordinated sleek & compact Shark fin antenna and silver roof rails.
Speaking at the launch Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Conceptualized, designed and developed in India, Brezza with its stylish design, bold stance and unmistakable road presence has redefined the compact SUV segment in India. The most loved compact SUV, Brezza with over 7,50,000 delighted customers, has ruled the sales charts by consistently being among the top 10 best-selling passenger vehicles. Brezza has very well captured the imagination of customers who are looking for a stylish SUV to match their personality. With the objective of extending “Joy of Mobility" to the aspirational customers, today, we are delighted to present the “All New Hot and Techy Brezza" with energetic new design, packed with next-gen features and superior performance, that will surely surpass customer expectations. We are confident that customers will appreciate the all new Brezza and it will be a blockbuster once again."
The All-New Hot and Techy Brezza in a distinct new avatar will strengthen Maruti Suzuki’s leadership in the compact SUV segment and will bolster the ARENA brand," the company said in a statement.
