Maruti, Microsoft develop tech for testing applicants seeking driver's license

Maruti Suzuki in partnership with Microsoft India has developed a smartphone-based technology for testing applicants seeking driver's license. The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India said that the technology - HAMS (Harnessing Automobile for Safety) - has been deployed at Automated Driving Test Centre (ADTC), Dehradun, in association with the Transport Department, Government of Uttarakhand..

The technology is being developed and tested jointly by Maruti Suzuki-promoted Institute of Driving and Traffic Research (IDTR) and Microsoft Research India, it added.

The technology is being developed and tested jointly by Maruti Suzuki-promoted Institute of Driving and Traffic Research (IDTR) and Microsoft Research India, it added.

"HAMS, developed in partnership with Microsoft Research India, is an important tool to modernise the driving license test in our country. Starting with ADTC Dehradun, this technology will be introduced in more centres across several states," MSI Executive Advisor Ajay Kumar Tomer said.

