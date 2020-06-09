Maruti partners with NBFCs to push sales in rural markets

NEW DELHI: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the country’s largest passenger vehicle manufacturer, has collaborated with non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to push sales in the rural areas where demand recovery is expected to be quicker than urban areas.

More than 35% of Maruti’s total sales come from rural markets and the company plans to compensate for the fall in vehicle sales in urban areas by aggressively tapping rural markets through these financial institutions with deep network.

The New Delhi-based vehicle maker has tied up with Cholamandalam Vehicle Finance Ltd, Mahindra Finance Ltd and others to offer lucrative schemes to prospective customers in the rural markets. Most NBFCs operate in the rural areas where banks are either not present or too cautious to extend credit.

According to Shashank Srivastava, executive director, marketing and sales, Maruti Suzuki India, in the last ten years, the growth in rural areas has been more than urban areas. Sales of Maruti’s vehicles in rural markets had gone up from 7-8% in 2007-08 to 38-39% last fiscal.

“This has been the trend before covid-19 and the expectation that this will continue is reasonable and logical. The rabi crop has been very good and the farm incomes will be higher as a result. The effect of Covid-19 seems to be more in urban clusters than rural areas. So that part is also positive," he added. “The negative is that some of the urban activity led income which used to go back to rural areas through migrant labourers that might be a little impacted. Rural sales will bounce back quicker," added Srivastava in an interview with Mint in May.

Under the schemes offered as part of the tie-up with NBFCs, a customer may not have to make monthly payments in the first two to three months or pay monthly instalments of less than ₹1,000 per lakh of credit extended, for the first year, which may increase progressively with each passing year.

“We believe that demand in rural areas will revive the fastest on the backdrop of a good monsoon expectation and less impact of the current pandemic. We are geared up to support and service all customers in these markets. Maruti Suzuki has been a very close and important partner to us. We believe providing solution is more important than just offering credit," said Ramesh Iyer, managing director, Mahindra Finance.

