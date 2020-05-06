Maruti prepares rules for sales, service executives to reopen showrooms

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL), India's largest passenger vehicle maker, has decided to put in place standard operating procedures for executives working at the company’s dealerships to ensure safety of customers and sales staff. The New Delhi-based firm is gearing up to open its showrooms in some parts of the country after getting approval from local authorities.

“The new covid-19 SoP (statement of purpose), designed by the team of experts at Maruti Suzuki encapsulates all the facets of customer interactions. From the time a customer walks into the showroom, till the final delivery of the vehicle--all processes have been scientifically studied. Adequate measures have been taken to offer a safe, hygienic and a virus free environment to customers," the auto major said in a statement.

Maruti’s prospective customers can now book and customise their cars on the company’s website and will be able to submit all documents through the digital platform.

The dealerships will conduct complete sterilisation of test-drive vehicles before aligning them for customers, ensuring maximum safety. One individual will be allowed to take the test drive with the relationship manager sitting in the back row, the statement said.

According to Kenichi Ayukawa, managing director (MD), Maruti Suzuki India, all dealerships have put in place steps to ensure complete safety, hygiene and sanitisation of all touch points. The company also assured its customers that its car buying experience with Maruti will be completely safe.

“At the same time, not just our dealerships, but also our manufacturing facilities and service workshops are completely sanitised. They are following all safety protocols, as prescribed by the government," added Ayukawa.

The company also said its is monitoring health of all employees every day through a wellness app and those who will report good health for at least 14 consecutive days, will be allowed to resume work. Maruti has conducted a detailed training of its dealerships staff across the country towards maintaining a hygienic environment for customers.

With an anticipation of a sharp decline in footfall at dealerships in the coming months, auto makers plan to sell their respective cars through online portals.

