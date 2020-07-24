NEW DELHI: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the country’s largest passenger vehicle manufacturer, on Friday announced taking bookings for the petrol variant of its most expensive product S Cross. The launch of the crossover’s petrol variant is important since it replaces the diesel version.

S-Cross was launched in 2015 and was the first product to be sold from Nexa chain of premium dealerships. Despite the overall popularity of Maruti’s petrol vehicles, premium offerings like compact sport utility vehicle Vitara Brezza and S Cross were sold only in diesel variants.

The new variant of S-Cross will be available with a K-series 1.5 lire petrol engine and will come with a mild hybrid option.

Manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki and Renault India have decided to stop manufacturing diesel vehicles from April 1 as consumers are expected to move away from the dirty fuel due to increase in cost of ownership of Bharat Stage 6-compliant vehicles.

The new S-Cross petrol will also give the company an opportunity to attract some of the customers from rival Hyundai and Kia Motors. Both these companies have been scoring over Maruti in the mid-size sport utility vehicle segment with products like Creta and Seltos.

