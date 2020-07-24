Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Maruti starts bookings for petrol variant of crossover S-Cross
The new variant of S-Cross will be available with a K-series 1.5 lire petrol engine and will come with a mild hybrid option.

Maruti starts bookings for petrol variant of crossover S-Cross

1 min read . 03:37 PM IST Malyaban Ghosh

  • Manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki and Renault India have decided to stop manufacturing diesel vehicles from April 1
  • Hyundai and Kia Motors have been scoring over Maruti in the mid-size SUV segment with products like Creta and Seltos

NEW DELHI: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the country’s largest passenger vehicle manufacturer, on Friday announced taking bookings for the petrol variant of its most expensive product S Cross. The launch of the crossover’s petrol variant is important since it replaces the diesel version.

NEW DELHI: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the country’s largest passenger vehicle manufacturer, on Friday announced taking bookings for the petrol variant of its most expensive product S Cross. The launch of the crossover’s petrol variant is important since it replaces the diesel version.

S-Cross was launched in 2015 and was the first product to be sold from Nexa chain of premium dealerships. Despite the overall popularity of Maruti’s petrol vehicles, premium offerings like compact sport utility vehicle Vitara Brezza and S Cross were sold only in diesel variants.

S-Cross was launched in 2015 and was the first product to be sold from Nexa chain of premium dealerships. Despite the overall popularity of Maruti’s petrol vehicles, premium offerings like compact sport utility vehicle Vitara Brezza and S Cross were sold only in diesel variants.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The new variant of S-Cross will be available with a K-series 1.5 lire petrol engine and will come with a mild hybrid option.

Manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki and Renault India have decided to stop manufacturing diesel vehicles from April 1 as consumers are expected to move away from the dirty fuel due to increase in cost of ownership of Bharat Stage 6-compliant vehicles.

The new S-Cross petrol will also give the company an opportunity to attract some of the customers from rival Hyundai and Kia Motors. Both these companies have been scoring over Maruti in the mid-size sport utility vehicle segment with products like Creta and Seltos.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated