Maruti Suzuki recalls 1.80 lakh vehicles over a 'possible defect'. Check details

Customers of suspected vehicles can also visit the ‘Imp Customer Info’ section on the Company websites www.marutisuzuki.com (for Ertiga and Vitara Brezza) or www.nexaexperience.com (for Ciaz, XL6 and S-Cross) and fill-in their vehicle’s chassis number (MA3, followed by 14 digit alpha-numeric number) to check if their vehicle needs any attention.