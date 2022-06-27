Vitara Brezza facelift is doing marginally better in capturing the imagination of potential buyers as compared to the newly launched Hyundai Venue facelift, as per Kotak's report
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Google Trends data suggests that Maruti Suzuki's Brezza facelift is doing marginally better in capturing the mind-space of potential buyers compared to Hyundai Venue, however the average search intensity remains lower compared to Baleno and Ertiga launches, as per a report.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Google Trends data suggests that Maruti Suzuki's Brezza facelift is doing marginally better in capturing the mind-space of potential buyers compared to Hyundai Venue, however the average search intensity remains lower compared to Baleno and Ertiga launches, as per a report.
"Given that we still have close to one week to go before the actual launch of Vitara Brezza facelift, we have used the search intensity scores 1-week prior to launch for the other models as well," the report stated. Google Trends, which tracks the search volume on Google, gives an estimated time-series of relative search volume for particular keywords.
"Given that we still have close to one week to go before the actual launch of Vitara Brezza facelift, we have used the search intensity scores 1-week prior to launch for the other models as well," the report stated. Google Trends, which tracks the search volume on Google, gives an estimated time-series of relative search volume for particular keywords.
As per Google Trends data, analysed by brokerage research firm Kotak Institutional equities, Vitara Brezza facelift is doing marginally better in capturing the imagination of potential buyers as compared to the newly launched Hyundai Venue facelift.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As per Google Trends data, analysed by brokerage research firm Kotak Institutional equities, Vitara Brezza facelift is doing marginally better in capturing the imagination of potential buyers as compared to the newly launched Hyundai Venue facelift.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
However, the average search intensity for Vitara Brezza facelift is lower as compared to Baleno and Ertiga facelifts. Average search intensity for Mahindra Scorpio N is almost 2.5X that of Brezza, which can be attributed to aggressive marketing campaigns. “While we await details on pricing and features; however, we do not expect new Brezza facelift to be the game changer," Kotak's report added.
However, the average search intensity for Vitara Brezza facelift is lower as compared to Baleno and Ertiga facelifts. Average search intensity for Mahindra Scorpio N is almost 2.5X that of Brezza, which can be attributed to aggressive marketing campaigns. “While we await details on pricing and features; however, we do not expect new Brezza facelift to be the game changer," Kotak's report added.
SUV, or the sports utility vehicle, are becoming the car of choice across consumer classes and geographies as well as for manufacturers for business growth. Currently, competitive intensity in the compact SUV segment is very high as compared to FY2017.
SUV, or the sports utility vehicle, are becoming the car of choice across consumer classes and geographies as well as for manufacturers for business growth. Currently, competitive intensity in the compact SUV segment is very high as compared to FY2017.
In FY2017, there were only 2 offerings in the compact SUV segment versus >6 offerings currently. Given the category is well established with multiple offerings across attractive price points and rich features by various OEMs, the brokerage believes it will be challenging for Maruti Suzuki to enjoy similar success of FY2017.
In FY2017, there were only 2 offerings in the compact SUV segment versus >6 offerings currently. Given the category is well established with multiple offerings across attractive price points and rich features by various OEMs, the brokerage believes it will be challenging for Maruti Suzuki to enjoy similar success of FY2017.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“There is a correlation of 0.6 and 0.7 between 1M average search intensity and subsequent three-month and six-month sales respectively of the newly launched models. While we expect Brezza sales for the company to pick-up in the coming months; however we expect marginal market share gain in the compact SUV segment for Maruti Suzuki based on Google Trends data," as per the report.
“There is a correlation of 0.6 and 0.7 between 1M average search intensity and subsequent three-month and six-month sales respectively of the newly launched models. While we expect Brezza sales for the company to pick-up in the coming months; however we expect marginal market share gain in the compact SUV segment for Maruti Suzuki based on Google Trends data," as per the report.