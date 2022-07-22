India's leading carmaker Maruti Suzuki on 22 July announced that it has hiked the ex-showroom price by ₹6,000 in the existing variants of Ertiga and now it would cost ₹8.41 lakhs in Delhi with immediate effect, the firm said in a stock regulatory filing.

"There is an Ex-Showroom price increase of INR 6,000/- in all the existing variants of Ertiga. The Ertiga will now have a starting Ex-showroom price of INR 841,000/- (Ex-Showroom, Delhi)," Maruti Suzuki India said.

Apart from this, the carmaker also announced that its premium MPV Ertiga will now be equipped with ESP and Hill Hold Assist as standard features. Previously, these features were being offered in automatic transmission and Zxi+ manual transmission only.

Launched in 2013, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga now also comes with a CNG version, with a 60-litre tank capacity.

ALSO READ: Maruti Suzuki 2022 Ertiga launch arrives as new features break cover

Exterior:

The new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga CNG comes with a new chromed grille. Apart from this, the Ertiga fog lamps are on offer as well. It gets new alloy wheels, however, Maruti has avoided upping the tyre size like XL6, but its a 15-inch alloys. A chrome strip tries to add a bit of jazz to an otherwise no-nonsense and clean design.

Interior:

The first update comes in the form of keyless entry and push button start/stop as well. The faux wood trim has been refreshed along with the seat upholstery, while the dashboard remains unchanged. Among other upgrades includes the new infotainment system which gets a touchscreen in place of the archaic 2 DIN system. The new SmartPlay Studio is most likely to miss out on a reversing camera, while it still gets Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Other interesting updates include a colour TFT MID screen displaying the CNG level as well as the CNG-to-fuel ratio, along with the other usual information. However, cruise control and ventilated seats lifted from the XL6 is still missing.

Regarding space, passenger in the middle row have plenty of it, added with large and airy windows, with an added advantage of adjusting the recline angle and the position of the seats for legroom. Four airbags, ABS with EBD, and a fire extinguisher under the middle row seat -- accessible from all three rows -- is something one have waited for a long time.

The most talked upgrade is its 60-litre CNG tank, but it may create a trouble in the boot capacity section. This new upgrade can create struggle in loading up any luggage apart from soft bags.

Performance:

The new Ertiga CNG comes with 1.5-litre K15C dualjet petrol engine. For Petrol mode, it produces 100hp however, in CNG the output drops to 87hp. The new Ertiga starts off in petrol mode and switches to CNG once the engine reaches ideal temperature. The firm advises not to start the car in CNG mode on a regular basis as it can harm the engine in the long run.

The Ertiga CNG mode takes 15.5 secs to go from 0-100kph, while the mode takes 13.9 secs for the same. Looking on a longer run, the 13hp drop in power from petrol to CNG has barely any difference.

Fuel efficiency:

The 60-litre CNG tank of Ertiga can store between 9-9.5kg of CNG depending on the pressure of the pump and the firm claims a mileage of 26.11 km/kg in return.

Why Ertiga?

In a range of ₹10.41 lakh-11.54 lakh, Ertiga is the only MPV that gets a company-fitted CNG kit. Also, it pocket friendly nature, filled with specs makes the Ertiga one of the finest option in its segment.