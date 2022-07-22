Maruti Suzuki hikes Ertiga's price by ₹6,000, read more3 min read . Updated: 22 Jul 2022, 07:02 PM IST
The carmaker also announced that its premium MPV Ertiga will now be equipped with ESP and Hill Hold Assist as standard features.
India's leading carmaker Maruti Suzuki on 22 July announced that it has hiked the ex-showroom price by ₹6,000 in the existing variants of Ertiga and now it would cost ₹8.41 lakhs in Delhi with immediate effect, the firm said in a stock regulatory filing.