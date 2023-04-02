Maruti Suzuki hikes vehicle prices across all models. Details here2 min read . Updated: 02 Apr 2023, 05:41 AM IST
In January 2023, the company had said that it hiked prices of its vehicles across models by about 1.1 percent.
Maruti Suzuki on 1 April increased prices of its vehicles across all models. As per the regulatory filing, an estimated weighted average of increase across models stands at around 0.8 percent and is calculated using ex showroom prices of models in Delhi.
